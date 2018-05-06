Police are asking for the public's help to locate a sexual assault suspect from an incident in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood.

The victim reported a man took her home either late April 11 or early April 12 and then sexually assaulted her. Police say there was a delay in the initial reporting, but have now released a sketch of the suspect.

He is described as a black male, age 35-45, 6'0" and 190 pounds. The victim says the suspect has vitiligo (loss of pigment) around his mouth, a graying beard, and deep voice. The suspect was described as wearing all black and carrying a gray backpack.

Anyone with information on this case or who might be able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department Sexual Assault Unit at (206) 684-5575.

