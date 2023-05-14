Police arrest suspect who allegedly broke into PLU students' dorms, groped them in their sleep

The man is accused of breaking into PLU students' dorm rooms, groping them and watching them sleep.

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department arrested a suspect who broke into PLU students' dorm rooms early Sunday morning. The suspect is accused of groping two women.

A student woke up at 4:15 a.m. on Sunday and saw someone standing in her room, watching her and her roommate sleep. She got up and checked her closet and the man grabbed her so she started hitting him and yelling at him to get out.

At 5:30 a.m. two other students left the dorm to get breakfast when they heard screaming. They saw the suspect leaving the dorm so they followed him and called 911. When the students rounded a corner, the suspect threw a shoe at the roommate of the victim. She pepper-sprayed him and backed away.

The students followed him into a nearby apartment complex but lost sight of him. They were able to get a picture of the suspect.

When deputies arrived at the school they learned another woman woke up at 5:30 a.m. to the suspect groping her. She got up and yelled at the suspect and he fled.

Tipsters were able to provide law enforcement with information that led to the suspect's arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.