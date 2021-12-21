Police search for bank robbery suspect in Bellevue

The bank robbery happened around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday near NE 10th Street and Bellevue Way.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank in Bellevue on Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred around 3:20 p.m. near NE 10th Street and Bellevue Way, according to Bellevue police.

The suspect drove away in a black vehicle.

The man is described as a 25-year-old with a medium build who is 6-foot-2. He was wearing a black face covering, white gloves and a yellow construction vest.

Bellevue police warned the public not to approach the suspect if they see him and to call 911.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, Bellevue police said.

