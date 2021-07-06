Officer shoots man armed with knife at Federal Way motel

The man was damaging property and threatening people before police arrived, according to preliminary information.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was shot by a Federal Way officer Tuesday after police say he challenged people to a fight before charging the officer and another person.

911 calls regarding a disturbance at a motel near Pacific Highway South and S 336th Street began coming in shortly after 11 a.m. Callers reported a man was breaking windows and trying to fight people.

The man fled before police arrived.

Callers reported the man returned just before noon and was again breaking windows, yelling and had armed himself with a knife.

An officer arrived and contacted the manager of the motel.

According to preliminary information, the man charged at the officer and the manager and grabbed the manager before the officer shot him.

Officers administered first aid until medics arrived and took the man to Harborview Medical Center.

No other injuries were reported.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team is conducting an investigation.

The Federal Way Police Department will conduct an internal review following that investigation.