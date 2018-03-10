FLORENCE, S.C. - A law enforcement officer is dead and six others are injured after they were caught in an active shooter situation in Florence, South Carolina Wednesday night.

The incident unfolded as deputies were trying to serve a warrant in Vintage Place, a quiet neighborhood in Florence.

The slain officer was identified as Terrence Carraway, according to NBC Charlotte's Billie Jean Shaw.

Carraway recently received his 30-year pin from the Florence Police Department. During his time with the department, he also worked as an SRO at North Vista Elementary School in Florence.

Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone asked South Carolinians to keep Florence in their thoughts.

"Please put the families of these officers in your prayers," Boone said. "Please lift them up."

The shooting suspect was eventually placed in custody. Officials have not released the suspect's identity as of Wednesday night.

"This area is safe," Boone said. "The suspect is in custody... Those that live in Vintage Place, bear with us. We know it's chaotic. We ask that you please bear with us."

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster took to social media asking the public for their prayers.

This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence. (2/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

President Donald Trump offered his thoughts and prayers while praising the law enforcement officers for their service to the community.

My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department tonight, in South Carolina. We are forever grateful for what our Law Enforcement Officers do 24/7/365. https://t.co/ZwDmDthItD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018

