SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who shot and robbed a person in West Seattle.

On Dec. 2, the 24-year-old victim was delivering an item to the suspect that he was selling from a secondhand goods website, police said.

Police then received a call just after 2 p.m. from the victim, who said he had just been shot.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The shooting happened in an alleyway between housing complexes in the 9000 block of 18th Avenue Southwest.

Police hand K9 units have not been able to locate the suspect.

If you have any information on the suspect or his whereabouts, call the Seattle Police Department Robbery Unit at 206-684-5535.

Seattle Police Department