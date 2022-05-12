Moscow police looking for car seen in area of Idaho murders

A white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate is being sought by Moscow PD.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Editor's note: The above video on surviving roommates of the murdered Idaho students originally aired December 5, 2022.

Police detectives are looking for a vehicle that they believe could have critical information in the investigation of four murders of University of Idaho students last month.

Moscow police are interested in speaking with the occupants of a 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate that was in the area of the King Street residence where the murders occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

Investigators believe the occupants could have critical information related to the case.

Photos of the model of the car were released by MPD, although no images of the actual vehicle in question were released. Anyone with information related to the vehicle is asked to call the tip line at 208-883-7180 or email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us.

MPD also began removing personal items of the victims from the King Street residence where they lived at the request of the victims' families on Wednesday.

Chief James Fry accompanied MPD officers to the residence Wednesday morning with a Uhaul, and the personal items were removed from the home by 12 p.m.

Although this was an atypical action by MPD, Idaho state police spokesperson Aaron Snell believes it was appropriate in this case.

“We've had the crime scene for quite some time, and you know, the family would like back someone's belongings, there's undoubtedly some sentimental issues and I think it will help with a little bit of the healing and we want to be part of that process," said Snell.

A number of students at the University of Idaho have returned home in the wake of the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.