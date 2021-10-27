US Marshals shoot wanted suspect after encounter in Safeway parking lot in Des Moines

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. in the parking lot near the intersection of S 272nd Street and Pacific Highway S.

DES MOINES, Wash. — A wanted suspect was shot in the Safeway parking lot in Des Moines by U.S. Marshals Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was taken to the hospital by the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

Des Moines police said the shooting happened after members of the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force located a wanted suspect in the parking lot. It's unclear exactly what led up to the shooting.

Des Moines police said no other suspects are outstanding and there were no other shooting victims. No Des Moines police officers fired any shots, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.