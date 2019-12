Multiple police and fire personnel are investigating at a Skagit County mini-mart Friday after a report of shots fired.

The mini-mart is the Skagit Big Mini-Mart located off of Burlington Boulevard in Burlington.

It's still unclear exactly what happened, but the initial call was for a report of shots fired.

Authorities have the mini-mart blocked off with crime scene tape and a K-9 unit is at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.