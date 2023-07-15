x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police investigating triple shooting in South Seattle

Two victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. A third victim was treated at the scene.

More Videos

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after three people were shot in South Seattle Friday night.

Seattle police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South at around 10 p.m. Arriving officers reportedly located three males with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The officers provided aid to the victims before Seattle Fire Department crews arrived.

A 21-year-old and a 23-year-old were transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries for further evaluation. The third victim, a 22-year-old, was treated at the scene.

>> Download KING 5+, our new Roku and Amazon Fire apps, to watch live coverage 24/7

Seattle police do not know what led up to the shooting. Investigators recovered evidence of the shooting at the location.  

Seattle police ask anyone with information about this case to call the SPD Violent Crime Tips Line at (206)233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.

WATCH: KING 5's top stories playlist on YouTube

   

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out