Police investigating triple shooting in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after three people were shot in South Seattle Friday night.

Seattle police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South at around 10 p.m. Arriving officers reportedly located three males with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The officers provided aid to the victims before Seattle Fire Department crews arrived.

A 21-year-old and a 23-year-old were transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries for further evaluation. The third victim, a 22-year-old, was treated at the scene.

Seattle police do not know what led up to the shooting. Investigators recovered evidence of the shooting at the location.

Seattle police ask anyone with information about this case to call the SPD Violent Crime Tips Line at (206)233-5000.

