Police investigating shooting at Crossroads Park in Bellevue

A 20-year-old man was shot twice and taken to Harborview Medical Center in "very serious" condition, according to police.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police are investigating after a young man was shot during an altercation at Crossroads Park Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. at the park near the intersection of NE 8th St. and 164th Ave. NE.

A 20-year-old man was shot twice and taken to Harborview Medical Center in "very serious" condition, according to police.

Witnesses told police that two groups of people were arguing, then the altercation became physical and then gunshots were heard.

Police responded to find the man shot. There was no information immediately available regarding suspect(s) or their descriptions.