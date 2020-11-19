Two suspects in custody after deadly shooting in Fife

Police made two arrests after a man was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood in Fife Wednesday night.

FIFE, Wash. — Two suspects are in custody after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in a residential neighborhood in Fife.

It happened near the intersection of 62nd Avenue East and 39th Street East just after 6 p.m. Officers responded after receiving reports of "multiple shots being fired," according to a statement from Fife police.

Police Chief Pete Fisher said there was a "volley of gunfire between a number of people."

When officers arrived, a Good Samaritan was performing CPR on the man who was shot. First responders continued medical aid, but the man died at the scene, police said.

The man's age and identity have not been released, but Chief Fisher said the man lived in the area.

Detectives are conducting interviews and will release more information on the suspects when it becomes available, Chief Fisher said.