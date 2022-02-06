More than 40 shots reportedly fired during Capitol Hill 'gun battle'

Witnesses began calling 911 at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and reported more than 40 shots being fired, Seattle police said.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a "gun battle" that happened overnight in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Witnesses began calling 911 at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and reported more than 40 shots being fired, according to police.

The witnesses reportedly told police multiple people were involved in the shooting near the intersection of Pine Street and Melrose Avenue.

Arriving officers saw multiple people fleeing the area on foot and in vehicles, according to SPD. Police said more than 40 spent shell casings of various calibers were found.

Multiple vehicles and buildings were damaged but no injuries were reported, police said.

Police said detectives are working with businesses owners to recover any surveillance video that may have captured the scene.

SPD is asking anyone with information to contact the tip line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.