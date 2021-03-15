x
Police investigate deadly drive-by shooting in Puyallup

A man in his 20s was found deceased outside of a home in Puyallup after a drive-by shooting, police said.
Puyallup police investigate a deadly drive-by shooting on March 15, 2021.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police in Puyallup are investigating after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon. 

A man in his 20s was found dead outside of a home in the 600 block of 8th Street Northwest near the north Puyallup area. It happened sometime between 2 and 3 p.m. Puyallup police tweeted shortly after 3 p.m. that officers were on the scene investigating. 

No other information has been provided about the victim, or the circumstances of the shooting. Police said they are searching for a suspect vehicle, described as a tan SUV, but did not immediately have any other identifying factors. 