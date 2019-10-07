Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot and killed in Seattle's Licton Spring neighborhood on Tuesday night. It was the fifth homicide in North Seattle this year.

Seattle police responded to N. 96th St. just off Aurora Ave. shortly after 7:30 p.m. and found a man on the ground with gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

Witnesses said the victim appeared to have been targeted by two male suspects according to police.

A King County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was used to search for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide tip line at 206-233-5000.