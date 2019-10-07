One man was killed in a shooting in Seattle's Licton Spring neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Seattle police responded to N. 96th St. just off Aurora Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and found one man on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Efforts were made to save the man, but he died at the scene.

The Seattle Police Blotter reports that witnesses said the victim appeared to have been targeted by two male suspects.

A King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter joined officers in searching for the suspects.

There are no suspects in custody at this point.

This is the 5th homicide in the Seattle Police North Precinct this year.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Homicide tip line at 206-233-5000.