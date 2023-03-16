Police increasing patrols following string of home burglaries in Bellevue, Lynnwood

Police believe the burglaries are being committed by the same group of people. They usually target homes from Thursdays through Sundays between 5 and 9 p.m.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police departments are increasing patrols after at least 16 residential burglaries have been committed in Bellevue and surrounding areas.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) believes the burglaries are being committed by suspects in an organized ring that has victimized residents from Kent to Bellingham.

The group is known to target homes on Thursdays through Sundays between 5 and 9 p.m. They are known to use surrounding trail systems to enter and leave a neighborhood and have a get-away driver and car waiting for them. They often enter homes through a back door but have used a second-story window.

According to BPD, they focus on stealing jewelry, cash, purses and safes.

The group is also known to burglarize more than one home in a neighborhood.

Bellevue and Lynnwood police have said they are increasing evening patrols due to the burglaries.

Police have described the suspects as adult men with darker complexions, who often wear masks and dark clothing.

Here are photos of the suspects from security cameras.

The group is wanted in connection to burglaries in Bellevue, Redmond, Lynnwood, Sammamish, Mukilteo, Kent and Bellingham.

Officials urge anyone who sees suspicious activity to call 911. They advise residents to keep doors locked, alarm systems on and valuables secured. They also recommend keeping lights on while away from home, or for a longer period of time and mounting security cameras high and out of reach.

