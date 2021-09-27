Police identify Pasco school bus drive fatally stabbed in front of students

A 72-year-old bus driver was killed Friday by a man who entered a school bus full of children.

PASCO, Wash — Authorities have identified a school bus driver in eastern Washington who was stabbed on Friday in front of a busload of elementary children.

The Tri-City Herald reports 72-year-old Richard Lenhart was picking up students at Longfellow Elementary School in Pasco as classes were letting out when a man boarded his bus and stabbed him. Lenhart died at a hospital.

A police spokesperson said the assailant stayed at the school and cooperated during his arrest. The Pasco Police Department said Monday that 34-year-old Joshua D. Davis of Richland was arrested and he's in Franklin County Jail on investigation of murder.