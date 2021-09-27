Police identify Pasco school bus drive fatally stabbed in front of students

PASCO, Wash — Authorities have identified a school bus driver in eastern Washington who was stabbed on Friday in front of a busload of elementary children.
The Tri-City Herald reports 72-year-old Richard Lenhart was picking up students at Longfellow Elementary School in Pasco as classes were letting out when a man boarded his bus and stabbed him. Lenhart died at a hospital.
A police spokesperson said the assailant stayed at the school and cooperated during his arrest. The Pasco Police Department said Monday that 34-year-old Joshua D. Davis of Richland was arrested and he's in Franklin County Jail on investigation of murder.
It wasn't immediately known if he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.