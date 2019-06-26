WASHOUGAL, Wash. — Police have arrested a man believed to be the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people who were lying on a beach in Washougal on Tuesday.

Authorities say the driver in his early 70's is a Washougal resident. He's charged with two counts of vehicle homicide and more charges are likely coming.

Police do not believe the driver knew the victims or had any contact with them before the incident.

At around 4:50 p.m., the man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee plowed through a chain link fence on the west side of Sandy Swimming Hole Park then ran over the two people, according to Washougal police.

Sandy Swimming Hole

Washougal police

The two victims, a man and a woman, suffered critical injuries and died at the hospital. They're identified as German nationals who were visiting the area. Their names have not been released.

The Jeep driver continued through the park and exited on the east side by driving up a berm and through a park sign. Witnesses said the driver never slowed down. The driver was last seen heading east on Shepherd Road.

"It was something I've never heard before," said neighbor Jeannie French. "Different sounds I don't recognize. I thought it was the garbage truck coming by or something..."

KGW's Mike Benner reports the Jeep believed to be involved in the crash was found east of the park.

The vehicle was described as a 2005 to 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee and has extensive front end damage, including a missing grill, police said.

Police expect to release the names of the suspect and victims Wednesday.