WASHOUGAL, Wash. — Police are questioning a person of interest believed to be the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people lying on a beach in Washougal on Tuesday.

Authorities have not identified the person and don't believe there are any additional people involved in the crash.

At around 4:50 p.m., a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee plowed through a chain link fence on the west side of Sandy Swimming Hole Park and ran over two people who were lying on the beach, according to Washougal police.

The two victims, a man and a woman, suffered critical injuries and died at the hospital. Their identities will be released after family notification.

It’s not known whether the driver knew the victims, police said.

The Jeep driver continued through the park and exited on the east side by driving up a berm and through a park sign. Witnesses said the driver never slowed down. The driver was last seen heading east on Shepherd Road.

"It was something I've never heard before," said neighbor Jeannie French. "Different sounds I don't recognize. I thought it was the garbage truck coming by or something..."

KGW's Mike Benner reports the Jeep believed to be involved in the crash was found east of the park.

The vehicle was described as a 2005 to 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee and has extensive front end damage, including a missing grill, police said. It is red or maroon-colored.

The driver was described as a white man with brownish thinning hair. He is about 40 to 50 years old.

Anyone with information about the Jeep or suspect is asked to call 911.