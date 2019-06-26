WASHOUGAL, Wash. — Police have found the vehicle, and potentially the driver, involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed two people lying on a beach in Washougal on Tuesday.

At around 4:50 p.m., the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee plowed through a chain link fence on the west side of Sandy Swimming Hole Park and ran over two people who were lying on the beach, according to Washougal police.

The two victims, a man and a woman, suffered critical injuries and died at the hospital. Their identities will be released after family notification.

It’s not known whether the driver knew the victims, police said.

The Jeep driver continued through the park and exited on the east side by driving up a berm and through a park sign. Witnesses said the driver never slowed down. The driver was last seen heading east on Shepherd Road.

The vehicle was described as a 2005 to 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee and has extensive front end damage, including a missing grill, police said. It is red or maroon-colored.

The driver was described as a white man with brownish thinning hair. He is about 40 to 50 years old.

Anyone with information about the Jeep or suspect is asked to call 911.