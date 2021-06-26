Police close American Lake Park following shooting, one person critically injured

Lakewood police shut the park down, saying there were too many people there to keep safe. Police Chief Mike Zaro called the situation "unmanageable."

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — One man was critically injured in a shooting at American Lake Park in Lakewood, prompting police to shut the park down, in part due to large crowds.

Two men got into an argument, prompting one man to shoot the other, according to Lakewood police. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police decided to clear the park following the shooting, calling the number of people there "unmanageable."

American Lake Park will be closed until further notice, police said.

American Lake Park Closure: Due to the difficulty in providing for the safety of the large number of attendees at American Lake Park and the recent shooting, the park will be closed until further notice. — Lakewood (WA) Police (@LakewoodPD) June 27, 2021