Police close American Lake Park following shooting, one person critically injured

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — One man was critically injured in a shooting at American Lake Park in Lakewood, prompting police to shut the park down, in part due to large crowds.
Two men got into an argument, prompting one man to shoot the other, according to Lakewood police. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police decided to clear the park following the shooting, calling the number of people there "unmanageable."
American Lake Park will be closed until further notice, police said.
