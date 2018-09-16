The Edmonds Police Department now believes a man who they say sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl inside a crowded supermarket attempted to assault a second girl.

According to police, the first assault happened around 4 p.m. Saturday inside the 99 Ranch Market, located at 22511 Highway 99 in Edmonds.

On Friday, police released new photos of the man in a tweet that read in part, "We need to find this guy. Still no ID despite a lot of tips."

Edmonds police released new photos of a man they say sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl and attempted to attack a second. (Photo: Edmonds PD)

Police said the second incident took place at the H-Mart in Lynnwood.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s or 60s with a possible goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark shorts.

Edmonds police shared a short video clip of the suspect on Twitter Sunday morning.

If you have any information, please contact the Edmonds Police Department at (425) 775-3000. You can also leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.

