A 15-year-old who allegedly had a gun was shot by a Kent police officer Tuesday morning during a traffic stop.

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Central Avenue North and East Pioneer Street. The officer stopped the vehicle because it had expired tabs.

During the traffic stop, the officer announced over the radio that the driver had a gun and called for backup, according to the Kent Police Department. Before backup arrived, the officer said shots were fired.

The suspect was shot twice. He was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The department did not indicate whether the officer sustained injuries.

Officers found a handgun on the driver's side floorboard of the vehicle, according to the department.

The 15-year-old resident of Kent has an "extensive criminal history," including prior convictions for theft of a firearm, robbery, and assault, according to the department. The suspect's name is not being released.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave. A third-party investigation is underway.