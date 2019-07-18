An armed suspect was reported at the Foster Farms plant in Corvallis at 855 NW 8th Street just after 8 a.m. Thursday, according to reports from nearby businesses.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Corvallis police tweeted that a man was in custody but the scene was still active.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office reports there are no injuries.

The situation remains fluid but the suspect is contained, said Undersheriff Greg Ridler. He said there may still be a danger to the public and people should stay in nearby buildings and avoid coming to the area.

The Corvallis police confirmed the tactical situation.

The situation began at 8:10 a.m. with 911 calls about a man with a handgun at 855 8th Street in downtown Corvallis, Ridler said.

A person who answered the phone at Toyota of Corvallis, across the street from Foster Farms, said they are in lockdown after police initially told them there was an active shooter.

There are reports that adjacent Samaritan Hospital Supplies is in lockdown. The Linn-Benton Community College outlet is in lockdown.

VIDEO: Police contain armed suspect in Corvallis

See map of area