TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Troopers have arrested nearly 100 people so far this year for suspicion of driving under the influence in Pierce and Thurston Counties.

Trooper Johnna Batiste said as of Jan. 16, 2020, a total of 96 people have been stopped for possible DUIs.

While that number may seem high, Trooper Batiste said it's on par with previous years around the same time.

"Sadly, it's pretty standard for us, compared to 2019 and 2018, the numbers are right on par," said Trooper Batiste. "We stick around a hundred, sometimes a little more, sometimes a little less in a 15 day period. It's also consistent with the last 15 days of December. It's shockingly and sadly pretty average for us as far as the district goes."

Trooper Batiste patrols District 1, which encompasses Pierce and Thurston Counties.

It's easy to assume that those numbers could be related to the holidays, however, Trooper Batiste said holidays don't make a big difference in the numbers.

"Holidays don't really make a difference in this. What we're seeing is people taking risks and people making poor decisions," Trooper Batiste said.

Information on whether the DUIs were specifically related to alcohol and/or drugs was not immediately available.

Trooper Batiste emphasized the importance of not driving under the influence of anything and finding another ride home, instead of getting behind the wheel.

"It's kind of shocking, especially with the technology and all the options we have today, Uber, Lyft," said Trooper Batiste. "I joke 'call your mom.'"

