Armed man killed by Pierce County Sheriff's deputy

An armed man was shot and killed by a deputy in Pierce County Sunday night.

GRAHAM, Wash. — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot by a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy near Graham late Sunday night.

Deputies responded to multiple 911 calls around 9 p.m. about a man firing shots on the 24900 block of 144th Ave. E, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. One report said the suspect held a knife to a neighbor’s throat.

When deputies arrived, they were told the man was armed. Authorities searched the area and reported hearing multiple gunshots but were unable to find the suspect.

Around 10:35 p.m., police heard gunshots coming from a nearby house and determined the man was inside the home. The department said deputies were able to get three people out of the home and learned the suspect was still armed inside.

Deputies continued to hear gunshots from inside the house.

Around 11:35 p.m., the suspect came out of the house and fired multiple shots, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. A responding deputy fatally shot the suspect.

The 39-year-old man died at the scene.