The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department surrounded a house in Graham Monday after deputies pursued a carjacking suspect to the house on 82nd Ave. E.

The sheriff’s department asked the public to avoid 224th St. E. between 70th and 92nd avenues.

Deputies said the incident started around 10 a.m. when a suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, committed an armed carjacking on 245th St. E. in Graham. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said deputies spotted the stolen car three minutes after the victims called 911 and pursued the suspect southbound on 86th Ave.

The suspect then turned on a dirt road and fled from deputies on foot, running through woods, across a field, and into an occupied house on 82nd Ave. E. The department said the suspect forced a 91-year-old man who was inside the home to the floor at gunpoint.

The homeowner was able to escape from the house on 82nd Ave. E. as deputies surrounded the building. The 91-year-old man was not injured and is safe with deputies.

The department said students at nearby North Star Elementary School are safe and school resource deputies are at the school. Limited traffic is being allowed on 224th St. E. between 78th Ave. E. and 86th Ave. E for parents and buses.

SWAT, K9, detectives, and crisis negotiators are on the scene.