Pierce County deputies fire shots, 'peacefully' take suspect into custody following negotiation

The deputies were responding to an active child abuse call at a Parkland apartment complex, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said.

PARKLAND, Wash. — Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) deputies took a person into custody following a negotiation after shots were fired at an apartment complex in Parkland Friday night.

Deputies responded to Byrn Mar Apartments near Pacific Avenue South and 125th Street South just after 8 p.m. for an active child abuse call, the sheriff's department said. Minutes later, at least one deputy fired shots, the PCSD said.

It is currently unknown if the suspect fired any shots at responding deputies.

The suspect remained in the apartment, and negotiations began, the PCSD said. At that point, everyone else had made it out of the apartment safely.

After a short standoff, the suspect came out of the apartment peacefully and was taken into custody. The PCSD said the Pierce County Force Investigation Team would handle the investigation into the incident.

The sheriff's department said all the deputies involved were OK but didn't specify whether or not anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The suspect has been taken into custody after coming outside peacefully.



This investigation will be handled by the Pierce County Force Investigation Team. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) April 16, 2022