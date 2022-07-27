Over 80 rounds fired after gang member shootout in Pierce County

A 19-year-old man was found at the car crash site with a gunshot wound to his head and a rifle in his vehicle, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

PARKLAND, Wash. — A 12-year-old was injured early Wednesday morning after more than 80 rounds were fired in a shootout between gang members in Pierce County.

According to Pierce County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Darren Moss, deputies responded to the 1500 block of 98th Street South around 1:35 a.m. for reports of shots being fired. Moss said 911 callers also reported a car crash at 97th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue South.

Officials said gang members fired more than 80 rounds in a "shootout," with about 20 rounds hitting a nearby house and grazing a 12-year-old girl who was inside. Moss said a 19-year-old man was found at the car crash scene with a gunshot wound to his head and a rifle in his vehicle.

The 19-year-old is in critical condition at the hospital. Moss said the 12-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet but didn't go to the hospital.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shootout. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.