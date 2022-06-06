Pierce County body cam video shows car chase that led to deputy shooting suspect

Video shows the suspect ramming multiple cars to escape a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy.

FREDERICKSON, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) released body-worn camera footage of a car chase and shooting that took place in early May.

A PCSD deputy shot a suspect who was linked to several armed robberies and a carjacking.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Bryan Galeana Mendoza, allegedly stole a silver 2013 BMW at gunpoint in Vancouver on May 8. The next day, Mendoza and the BMW were linked to a truck theft and another attempted theft in Lacey, according to PCSD. On May 10, multiple suspects in the silver BMW robbed someone at gunpoint.

Pierce County deputies spotted the stolen car twice on the morning of May 12, but Mendoza eluded officers both times.

Another deputy spotted the suspect stopped at an intersection on Canyon Road East near Frederickson around 10:30 a.m.

Video shows the deputy getting out of his patrol car and smashing Mendoza's window with the end of a flashlight. Mendoza then rammed into three different cars before escaping the intersection.

Deputies initiated a car chase, pursuing Mendoza on suspicion of aggravated assault, according to PCSD. A deputy deployed stop sticks in front of the vehicle, which is a device used to deflate a car's tires.

Video shows the suspect's car coming to a stop in front of a residence, and the suspect attempting to flee from deputies on a motorcycle. Body cam footage then shows a deputy taking three shots at Mendoza.

Deputies provided the suspect first aid at the scene and he was taken to a local hospital, according to PCSD. He is still undergoing medical treatment.

The motorcycle the suspect was riding was reported stolen, as well as a handgun deputies found at the scene, according to PCSD.