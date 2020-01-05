Person of interest in killing of Edmonds 7-Eleven clerk released

A person of interest in a fatal Edmonds shooting has been released from prison. He was arrested in mid-March on outstanding warrants.

EDMONDS, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Feb. 28, 2020.

A person of interest in the fatal shooting of an Edmonds convenience store clerk has been released from prison.

Nagendiram Kandasamy, 64, was killed on Feb. 21 while on the job at 7-Eleven. Surveillance store footage shows a suspect run into the store, jump on the counter and point a weapon at Kandasamy before running out of the store.

Edmonds police announced Friday that the 23-year-old person of interest, who was arrested on outstanding warrants, was released from Monroe Correctional Complex.

“We understand that this case was a shock to our community and the sense of safety for those living in that neighborhood,” Edmonds Detective Sergeant Michael Richardson said in a statement. “While arrests were made, we must continue to work all available leads and provide a strong case that is supported by facts and probable cause.”

The male person of interest has another arrest warrant for failing to check in with a Department of Corrections officer, according to Edmonds police.

The man and another person of interest, a 24-year-old woman, were arrested March 15 in Enumclaw. She was also arrested on outstanding warrants.