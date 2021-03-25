Person arrested after deadly drive-by shooting in Puyallup

One person accused of killing a man in a drive-by shooting in Puyallup has been arrested.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — One person was arrested Monday in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting in Puyallup earlier this month.

The person was booked for murder in the first degree, according to Puyallup police.

A man in his 20s was killed on March 15 in the 600 block of 8th Street Northwest. Officers found multiple shell cartridges on the street.

Detectives don't believe this was a random act of violence and do not think there is a safety concern for the community.

Puyallup police say the investigation continues and will update the public as information warrants.

There have been two other shootings in Puyallup in the last month.

On Feb. 28, a fight broke out on the street at a house party, and numerous shots were fired. A 22-year-old man was killed, and another person was taken to the hospital.