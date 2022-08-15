Ellensburg man, 3 other Patriot Front members plead not guilty during Monday court appearance

In total, 13 of the 31 men have appeared in court. All of them have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Four men connected to the 31 who were arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene in early June appeared in court on Monday afternoon. All four men pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot.

The following men appeared in court Monday:

Devin Wayne Center (Fayetteville, AR)

James Julius Johnson (Sioux Falls, SD)

Lawrence Alexander Norman (Prospect, OR)

Spencer Thomas Simpson (Ellensburg, WA)

Simpson was the only one who appeared in court in person. The three other men appeared virtually.

The four men were part of 31 with ties to the white nationalist group Patriot Front. The men were arrested after they were found in the back of a U-haul trailer and accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on June 11 in Coeur d’Alene City Park.

In total, 13 of the 31 men have appeared in court. All of them have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to riot.

Those arrested come from 13 states, including Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Texas, Michigan, Alabama, Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota, Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas. Only two of the men are from Idaho while four are from Washington state. Three of the men have ties to Spokane.

The remaining suspects are expected to appear in court over the coming weeks.

Misdemeanor conspiracy to riot is punishable by up to one year in jail, as well as by a $5,000 fine and up to two years of probation.

