1 shot after Parkland homeowner opens fire on suspected burglars

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said one of the burglary suspects was injured in the shooting and was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

PARKLAND, Wash. — A homeowner shot at two alleged burglars, striking one, in Parkland Thursday morning, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department reported.

PCSD said just before 6:30 a.m. that the incident happened near Pacific Avenue and 146th Street, near Spanaway Park.

Detectives are at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.