LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The community is mourning the loss of a beloved woman who owned the McChord Mart in Lakewood. She died after being stabbed during a robbery at her store Monday night, according to police.

Longtime customers were lining up outside the store Tuesday, dropping off flowers and taking a moment to remember 59-year-old In Choe.

Lakewood police found Choe bleeding from multiple wounds shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. Police said she was stabbed after trying to fight back during a robbery. Choe was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

"I've known her for years, years. I just can't believe it happened" said Anthony Thompson, a frequent customer at McChord Mart.

Lakewood police said they do have surveillance video, which will be key to solving this case.

It shows the suspect walking around the story. He is described by police as a black male in his 20s or 30s, wearing a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes, and a dark hat. The sweatshirt has a "Disobey" brand logo on the back.

"People came here with pennies, dimes, and nickels," said customer Amanda Lee, referring to McChord Mart. "She would help them out and say they can get me next payday or whatever the case may be, and it's just really sad."

"I just know we are going to miss her, everybody her knows her," Lee said.

Police said the suspect was last seen on foot heading north on Bridgeport Way SW. There is no information on a vehicle.

If you have any information about the investigation, call Lakewood Police.