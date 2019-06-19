The Orting School District has re-opened an investigation into alleged sexual abuse by a teacher 12 years ago.

Two former students claim the same teacher assaulted them between 2004 and 2007.

On Wednesday night, the school district announced the teacher is now on administrative leave.

The first allegations came from a former Orting student alleging sexual abuse from a then-middle school educator between 2004 and 2006.

A second student came forward and said the same educator assaulted her in 2007 when she was visiting the high school after she graduated.

Police interviewed the educator in question and concluded with the city attorney the incident was beyond the statute of limitations, which was two years.

Orting Superintendent Marci Shepard sent a letter to parents Tuesday that says, “due to new information,” the district would reexamine the allegations.

“Although we have a legal obligation to protect the identity of those involved and cannot share details about active investigations or personnel actions, I assure you we take every report seriously,” Shepard wrote in the letter.

In an initial letter to families Monday, Shepard wrote that the district contacted an attorney and an outside investigator when it learned of the allegations.

“Upon conclusion of the investigation, we were unable to determine on a more likely than not basis that the conduct occurred as alleged,” Shepard wrote.

The district also consulted with police who said they couldn’t move forward due to the amount of time that had elapsed since the alleged abuse, according to Shepard.

One day later, the district decided to reverse course and re-open the investigation.

Orting schools encouraged anyone with a similar experience to report it using their online tool Safe Schools.