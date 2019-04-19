VASHON, Wash. — A Russian Orthodox monk said he forgives a man who attacked him at a King County gas station this week. Abbot Tryphon was pumping gas in Burien when the man approached him.

“I assumed that he was going to ask me what I am, or for spare change,” Father Tryphon explained.

He wanted to show kindness to the man who appeared to be homeless.

“I smiled at him as he got about four feet from me and he said something,” said Father Tryphon. “I couldn't hear him, so I said, ‘I'm sorry, what did you say?'"

Father Tryphon said the man then looked at him and said, “How's Trump?”

“I have no idea,” he responded.

Another priest who was watching the interaction unfold said the suspect seemed to snap.

“He looked at my cross and his anger turned to rage, and he went like this,” said Father Tryphon, as he held a fist up. “I turned away because I heard the pump stop and just as I turned away he sucker-punched me right in the face.”

Father Tryphon was knocked to the ground and his attacker walked into the mini-mart as if nothing happened. The suspect was captured on surveillance video.

Police believe this man attacked a Russian Orthodox monk in Burien.

Police

Father Tryphon is still feeling the physical effects of the attack several days later.

“I get dizzy easy and my equilibrium is off,” he said. “So, I'm using my cane to steady myself, and I've got a ringing in my ear.”

Father Tryphon was especially worried the attack might impact his outgoing nature.

“I prayed to God that I wouldn't lose my sense of humor and that I wouldn't be afraid to go out on my own,” he said.

He hopes police make an arrest and said wants to meet the suspect.

“It's my heart’s desire. I want to sit across from him, and I want to tell him that I forgive him. That's really important to me,” Father Tryphon said.

As he prepares to celebrate one of the holiest of Christian holidays, Father Tryphon is praying the man who turned on him will instead turn and find peace in God.