Suspect responsible for 'numerous' illegal street racing events in King, Pierce counties arrested

The 18-year-old was arrested following a joint investigation between Kent and Tacoma police departments.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — An 18-year-old believed to be responsible for the organization and facilitation of "numerous" illegal street racing events in King and Pierce counties was arrested in Puyallup Friday.

Tacoma officers arrested the male suspect who will initially be taken to King County for charges related to incidents within that county's jurisdiction.

An investigation continues for charges related to incidents in Pierce County.

The issue of illegal street racing appears to have only worsened recently, with Tacoma police saying in March that reports of the events have increased.

A year ago, the city council began working on a law to crack down on participants of the illegal events. At the time, calls grew louder following the infamous incident on Jan. 27, 2021, where police were called to an illegal event with more than 100 people and multiple vehicles blocking an intersection. A Tacoma officer was put on administrative leave after video showed him driving his vehicle through the crowd.

The council passed an ordinance in March 2021 to crack down on street racers. It did not include language related to spectators, however.

On Tuesday, the Tacoma City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that makes it illegal to watch an illegal street racing event, with a penalty of 30 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine. The ordinance was amended, reducing jail time from 90 days.