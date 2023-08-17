Oregon man accused of using social media to meet single moms, sexually assault them and their daughters

A man is accused of using social media to meet single mothers and then sexually assaulted them and their daughters, law enforcement officials said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man is accused of using social media to meet single mothers and then sexually assault them and their daughters, law enforcement officials said on Thursday afternoon.

37-year-old Antonio Arredondo was indicted twice this month in two separate sex abuse cases in Washington County, and authorities believe there may be additional victims.

Through those investigations, detectives learned of at least two other Oregon cases with similar circumstances involving Arredondo that are currently being investigated by police in Portland and the city of Dallas in Polk County.

Law enforcement officials said they believe Arredondo seeks out single women with young daughters on Facebook or other social media sites and pursues a relationship with the mother. Shortly after starting the relationship, he sexually assaults the mother and/or the daughter, according to law enforcement.

Arredondo is a registered sex offender for a case in Texas similar to the cases in Oregon.

Investigators believe Arredondo has been in the Pacific Northwest for several years and that there are additional victims in the region. He's currently in jail in Washington County.

On Aug. 2, he was indicted by a grand jury in Washington County on three counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sex abuse, all tied to a case out of Tigard. On Aug. 14, he was indicted on another charge of first-degree sex abuse in a separate case in Washington County.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of Arredondo, please contact your local law enforcement agency or call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-846-2700.

