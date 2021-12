The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — A one year old child died of a gunshot wound in Granite Falls Saturday evening, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the 8600 block of State Route 92 around 5:50 p.m. Saturday for a weapons assault complaint, according to the sheriff's office.

Once on the scene, officers found a one year old girl with a gun shot wound. She was later pronounced dead.