Supporters create tribute video to mark 1 year since Oakley Carlson's disappearance

The 5-year-old was reported missing in December 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAYS HARBOR, Wash. — A school principal first called Grays Harbor detectives with concerns about a 5-year-old girl’s whereabouts on Dec. 5, 2021.

One year later, Oakley Carlson has not been found.

Detectives now believe Carlson, from Oakville, Washington, was last seen alive in February of 2021.

Supporters hope a new tribute video, marking the one-year milestone of her case, might prompt someone to come forward with information about the case.

The video was produced by the Light the Way Missing Persons Advocacy Project. It features selfies and video messages from people around the globe who consider themselves, “Oakley’s Angels.”

“We care about Oakley," said co-founder Shayna Richard, “We're going to share her story and we're going to bring her home."

Richard, who never met Carlson, helped establish an organization that has raised more than $85,000 towards a reward in Carlson’s case.

When Carlson was reported missing, Grays Harbor detectives said the girl’s parents, Jordan Bowers and Andrew Carlson were not cooperative. The couple ended up getting arrested and convicted on charges unrelated to Oakley Carlson’s case.

Prosecutors said high levels of meth were found in the bloodstreams of their other children.

Andrew Carlson served his sentence and was released in August. Bowers is set for release in January.

Oakley Carlson’s former foster mother, Jamie Jo Hiles, said the new video had her in tears in “the first 10 seconds.”

She said she’s amazed strangers have done so much to raise awareness about the case.

“That’s mind-blowing to me,” said Hiles, “It’s so sweet. Just a good reminder even in really, really hard situations, there’s always something to be grateful for.”