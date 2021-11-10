One suspect on the loose after two armed carjackings in Auburn

Two victims were pistol-whipped during the carjackings. It's unclear if they are related.

AUBURN, Wash. — Two armed carjackings were reported near Lea Hill area in Auburn Monday evening.

The vehicles, according to police, were stolen around the same time. It's unclear if they are related, but police believe it is a coincidence.

One suspect was taken into custody following a pursuit that started at 900 Harvey Road and ended at 15th Street NW and West Valley Highway.

Another suspect, driving a red Toyota Camry, is still on the loose and was seen driving toward Federal Way.

The two victims were pistol-whipped but are OK, according to Auburn police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.