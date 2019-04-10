PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — One woman was shot by police Friday morning after a pursuit that ended near Graham.

The chase started near Tacoma at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to Tacoma police spokesperson Loretta Cool. Pierce County deputies tried to stop a recklessly-driven vehicle that was speeding and swerving into the opposite lanes.

Shots were fired at the deputies in Lakewood, according to Cool.

After stopping the vehicle near Graham, the driver was shot by law enforcement. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A male passenger was detained by police.