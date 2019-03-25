SEATTLE — One person was found dead from a gunshot wound in a vehicle on the State Route 520 bridge early Monday morning.

Washington State Patrol received a call at 5:10 a.m. that a woman was running into traffic trying to grab at cars. A trooper found the woman in the westbound lanes of SR 520 near Montlake. She told the trooper there was a person with a gunshot wound in a car on the highway, according to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson.

The trooper found the male victim in the driver's seat of a car on the side of the eastbound lanes, and the trooper wasn't able to find a pulse, according to Johnson.

A weapon was recovered from inside the vehicle, according to Johnson.

The woman, who told state patrol she was at one point inside the car in which the victim was found, was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Detectives are processing the scene as a homicide. Johnson said state patrol is unclear if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, but initial evidence leaves a "little doubt."

It is currently unclear where the shooting occurred.

Police are not looking for any suspects, according to Johnson.

One lane of eastbound 520 on the bridge remains blocked while police investigate. Johnson said he expected it would be an extended closure.

WATCH: Gunshot victim found in car on 520 bridge