One person killed in attempted pot shop robbery in Covington

Authorities have not confirmed whether it was the suspect or another person who died.

COVINGTON, Wash. — One person is dead after an attempted robbery at a pot shop in Covington on Thursday evening, according to the City of Covington.

The incident took place around 7:45 p.m. at the Euphorium Marijuana Shop on Covington Way Southeast. One person was shot and killed, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities could not comment on whether it was the suspect or another person who died. The person who died was a male in his late teens to early twenties, according to Interim Covington Police Chief Adam Easterbrook.

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating the incident. Major Crimes detectives are on the scene.

This is the second time within two days that someone was killed related to a pot shop robbery.