Police continue their investigation into a deadly shooting on Highway 99 in North Seattle Thursday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., officer responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of North 102nd Street and Aurora Avenue. One man believed to be in his 30s was found dead at the scene.

All lanes of Highway 99 near Northgate Way were closed as police began their investigation. The roadway has since reopened.

Police continue to investigate.

There is no suspect description at this time.