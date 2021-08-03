One man dies, another in custody after shooting on transit bus in Everett

Two men got into an altercation on a transit bus Sunday night, and one man pulled out a gun and allegedly shot the other man, killing him, police said.

EVERETT, Wash. — One man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting on a community transit bus in Everett Sunday night.

According to Everett police officials, the two men were on a bus traveling southbound on Evergreen Way when they got into an altercation. One man pulled out a gun and fired two shots, hitting the other man, police said.

Police and firefighters received the call at 8:18 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they started giving CPR to the victim, but he died at the scene, police said. No other information about the victim has been released.

The bus driver was able to pull over when the shooting happened and waited for police to arrive.

The suspect was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.

Everett police remained at the scene near Evergreen Way and Bruin Boulevard Sunday evening to investigate.