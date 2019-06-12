BREMERTON, Wash. — A high school sports coach in Bremerton has been charged with sexual misconduct for allegedly having sex with one of his students, officials said.

Kitsap County Sheriff detectives started investigating 25-year-old Tyson Ebert after their school resource officer at Olympic High School learned of alleged inappropriate behavior between Ebert and a student.

The investigation revealed Ebert was allegedly engaging in sexual activity, including intercourse, with one of his students, sheriff officials said.

Ebert was arrested on Thursday in Silverdale and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor. His bail was set at $50,000.

The Central Kitsap School District worked together with the Kitsap County Sheriff's office during the investigation. The district suspended Ebert without pay and school administrators have recommended terminating his employment.