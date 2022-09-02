Olympia teen who went missing under 'suspicious circumstances' arrested in murder investigation

The teen was the center of a search operation earlier this week after his truck was found abandoned with small amounts of blood near Tenino.

Sept. 1, 2022.

The Olympia teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier this week has been arrested in a murder investigation, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD).

Gabriel Davies, 16, was arrested Friday night in the investigation of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Another teen was also arrested and faces the same charges.

Deputies responded to the 21900 block of 190th Street E in Orting on Thursday to check on a man who had not shown up for work in several days, sheriff's department officials said. They found a 51-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound.

PCSD said evidence found at the scene linked Davies and another 16-year-old boy to the man's death, but did not specify what that evidence was.

Pierce County prosecutors will determine if charges will be filed. Both teens were booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center on Friday night.

Earlier this week, Davies was the center of a search operation after his truck was found abandoned with small amounts of blood near Tenino off Tilley Road. Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) investigators also found items "strewn" about in his truck and his cell phone "shattered" nearby.

TCSO said witnesses reported seeing Davies walking alone along Tilley Road near Millersylvania State Park.

Davies was reportedly found "safe" Thursday night near Tilley Road and Maytown Road, according to TCSO.

